NoBroker, ElectricPe to set up 1,00,000 EV charging points this year

Special Correspondent March 19, 2022 18:27 IST

Bengaluru NoBroker, a proptech firm, has partnered with charging platform, ElectricPe, to set up 1,00,000 electric charging points at residential communities across the country this year. The alliance would see charging stations set up across residential welfare societies, apartments, gated communities, and standalone buildings, to offer residents easy access to EV charging points. “Lack of charging infrastructure has been a major hurdle for EV acceptance in the country,” said Saurabh Garg, Co-Founder & CBO, NoBroker. “Through this partnership, ElectricPe charging points will be provided to residents and visitors, giving a boost to clean, affordable, and smart electric mobility. All this at the click of a button.” Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe, said his company was working towards ensuring a dense network of charging points to meet the country’s bullish electric mobility vision. “Through strong partnerships like this, we hope to bridge the infrastructure gap currently prevalent in the country by taking charging infrastructure to the doorsteps of consumers,’‘ added Mr. Sharma. The country is expected to have over 5 million public charging stations by 2025 with multiple players working to set up charging infrastructure.



