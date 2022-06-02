NMDC iron ore output rises, sales decline in May 

Mining major NMDC reported iron ore production increased by more than 14% to 3.2 million tonnes (MT) in May, while sales at 2.65 MT declined almost 20% from the year-earlier period.

Cumulatively, the production in the first two months of the fiscal stood at 6.35 MT, an increase of more than 7% from the 5.91 MT in the same period a year earlier. Sales up to May this fiscal at 5.77 MT (6.39 MT) was almost 10% lower.

“Our consistent growth in production has not only made NMDC the fastest growing iron ore mining company in India but also the most consistent supplier to domestic steel sector,” CMD Sumit Deb said in a release.