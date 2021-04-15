Business

NMDC increases iron ore prices

NMDC Ltd. has increased iron ore prices by ₹1,100 per tonne of lump and by ₹500 for the same quantity of fines. This is the second increase this month by the country’s largest iron ore producer. Following the latest change, effective April 14, a tonne of lump ore costs ₹6,950, while a similar quantity of fines will sell for ₹5,060. On April 3, NMDC had increased the price by ₹500 and ₹250 a tonne respectively taking lump ore to ₹5,850 and fines to ₹4,560. It had opted for a similar quantum of increase, with effect from March 21, resulting in lump ore price moving to ₹5,350 and that of fines to ₹4,310.

For a good part of March, the company, however, had maintained the February 7 price of ₹5,100 and ₹4,210 for the two varieties respectively amid concerns of high steel prices. The February 7 change was ₹600 lower compared to ₹5,700 for the lump and ₹4,810 for the fines that prevailed since January 6.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2021 11:06:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/nmdc-increases-iron-ore-prices/article34330010.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY