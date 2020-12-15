Business

NMDC increases iron ore prices again

NMDC on Tuesday increased the price (per tonne) of iron ore lumps by ₹700 and fines by ₹500, the second upward revision this month and the fourth since November by the public sector miner.

Lump ore price has been fixed at ₹5,200 a tonne and the fines at ₹4,610 a tonne, with effect from December 15, it said in a regulatory filing.

On December 4, the prices were set at ₹4,500 for lump ore and ₹4,110 for the fines. Compared to the prices it had fixed on November 4, the latest change is an increase of ₹1,600 for a tonne of lump ore and ₹1,300 for the same quantity of fines. These are FOR prices and exclude royalty, DMF, NMET, cess, Forest Permit Fee and other taxes.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2020 10:57:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/nmdc-increases-iron-ore-prices-again/article33339885.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY