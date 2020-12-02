Business

Nissan unveils Magnite SUV at ₹4.99 lakh

Nissan President & MD with the all-new Nissan Magnite (1)   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nissan Motor India (NMI) stepped into the B-Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment with the introduction of Nissan Magnite at an introductory price of ₹4.99 lakh until December 31.

With this, NMI expects to take on competition in the sub-four-metre segment now occupied by Hyundai Venue, Ford Ecosport, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonnet and Mahindra XUV.

“It will be a disruptive game changer that is high on technology and aspirations,” said Rakesh Srivastava, MD, NMI.

Nissan Magnite MT’s price goes up to ₹7.55 lakh for the premium version. In the case of CVT, the price ranges between ₹7.89 lakh and ₹9.35 lakh.

Bookings for the SUV started on Wednesday. First-in-industry virtual test drive is also available on the website, NMI said.

“Nissan Magnite comes with more than 20 first-in-class and best-in-segment features that provides consumers with a differentiated, innovative and accessible ownership experience,” said Sinan Ozkok, president, NMI.

