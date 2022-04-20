Nissan stops production of Datsun redi-Go at Chennai plant

Japanese car maker Nissan Motor on Wednesday announced it was discontinuing production of the Datsun redi-GO at its Chennai plant.

“Production of Datsun redi-GO has ceased at the Chennai plant (Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd). Sales of the model will continue,” Nissan said in a statement.

The carmaker further said that as part of its global transformation strategy, it would focus on core models and segments that brings the most benefit to customers, dealer partners and the business. In India, this includes the Nissan Magnite.

The all new Datsun redi-GO was unveiled in June 2020 at an introductory price of ₹2.83 lakh (ex-showroom), while the AMT version was priced at ₹4.47 lakh.