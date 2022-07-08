Nissan starts pre-booking for SUV Magnite RED Edition

Nissan Magnite RED edition is based on most popular XV variant, which means, it comes with many features such as 8.0 touchscreen with wi-fi connectivity.

Nissan Motor India on Friday announced the start of pre-bookings for its sub compact SUV segment car Nissan Magnite RED edition, which will be officially unveiled on July 18.

It will be offered in three variants Magnite XV MT RED Edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT RED Edition, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT RED Edition, it said in a statement.

Nissan Magnite RED edition is based on most popular XV variant, which means, it comes with many features such as 8.0 touchscreen with Wifi connectivity, 7.0 full TFT instrument cluster, LED DRLs, and R16 diamond cut alloy wheels among other key features such as LED fog lamp, vehicle dynamics control and traction control system.