Nissan starts Kicks 2020 bookings

Nissan India commenced bookings of the new Kicks 2020 for the Indian market at an introductory price of ₹9,49,990 for BS VI vehicle. Kicks comes in seven variants in both manual and X-tronic CVT transmission.

“As a part of our BS6 upgrade, the new Nissan Kicks 2020 offers the most powerful turbo engine in its segment along with the class leading X-tronic CVT transmission. It further strengthens on our customer centricity with high value proposition offering the NissanConnect Technology, coupled with a complete vehicle package and class-leading premium-ness,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India in a statement.

At an introductory price, the new Nissan Kicks 2020 1.3 turbo manual and CVT transmission is the most competitive in the segment at ₹11,84,990 (1.3 Turbo MT) and ₹13,44,990 (1.3 CVT), said the statement.