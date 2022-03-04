Ninjacart unveils $25 million Agri Seed Fund

Ninjacart, an agri-platform, has announced the introduction of an Agri Seed Fund - a $25 million fund to support emerging and new-age startups in the agriculture sector. To boost tech innovation and accelerate disruption, the firm will make seed investments in start-ups, entrepreneurs and tech innovators who present unique, sustainable and tech-enabled solutions, it said. In addition, it will invest in teams that have tech abilities but may lack a solution or an idea at the moment. The announcement comes as part of the firm’s larger effort to accelerate the advancement of the agricultural landscape. Thirukumaran Nagarajan, Co-founder and CEO said, “It has always been our ambition to strengthen the global agricultural ecosystem. By assisting the next generation of entrepreneurs and small businesses it is our endeavour to grow together, building a future that is sustainable and built on a strong foundation of productive collaboration.” The company is also planning to invest in technology in its own operations. “Recent investments by Walmart and Flipkart have broadened the company’s goal of creating a digital agri-ecosystem, allowing all agri-players, including farmers, resellers, retailers, consumers, and supply chain participants, to buy and sell fresh produce in a transparent manner,” it added.