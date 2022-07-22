NHSRCL invites bids for constructing BKC station

The Bandra Kurla Complex will be the only underground station in Mumbai- Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor

The Bandra Kurla Complex will be the only underground station in Mumbai- Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, has invited bids for the design and construction of an underground station at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, and a tunnel for the bullet train project, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, on Friday.

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) high-speed rail station, will be the only underground station in Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, the NHSRCL said.

The station will have six platforms, with each having an approximate length of 415 m (sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train). It will also have connectivity with metro and road.

The platform is planned at a depth of about 24 metre from the ground level. There will be three floors including platform, concourse and service floor. One entry and exit point each, have been planned.

“The amenities planned for passengers at the station include security, ticketing, waiting areas, business class lounge, nursery, restrooms, smoking rooms, information kiosks and incidental retail, public information and announcement system, and CCTV surveillance,” it said, adding that the integration with other modes of transportation like metro, buses, autos and taxis, has been planned.

Earlier this year, the NHSRCL had cancelled tenders floated in November 2019 for the construction of an underground terminus at the Bandra Kurla Complex for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, after the state government failed to hand over the land.

“The amenities planned for passengers at the station include security, ticketing, waiting areas, business class lounge, nursery, restrooms, smoking rooms, information kiosks and incidental retail, public information and announcement system, and CCTV surveillance” National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited