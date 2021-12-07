Nestlé sets up India-based IT services arm

Swiss firm Nestlé S.A. on Tuesday announced it had set up Nestle Global Services India (NGSI) in Bengaluru to provide IT services to its entities in more than 45 countries across Asia, Oceania and Africa and to complement its network of IT hubs across the globe.

NGSI will enable Nestlé’s growth by facilitating direct access to technology skills in business solutions, digital, data analytics and artificial intelligence, the company said, adding that it would also support the implementation and operations of IT solutions and platforms.

“This new set-up is part of Nestlé’s evolving IT operating model to support changing business needs and accelerating growth. NGSI will be housed as a separate division of Nestlé R&D Centre India Private Limited,” it added.

Nestlé Global Services India is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022, and have a specialised IT team of about 150 people with strong expertise in technology and rich experience in managing regional and global projects.

Chris Wright, head of Information Technology, and Chief Information Officer, Nestlé, S.A., said digitalisation was happening faster than ever and new technology trends were rapidly emerging, driving disruptive change to their business environment. “We see an acceleration of these changes when we look at the impact of COVID-19 on our ways of working as well. The Nestlé Global Services India is the next step in the Group’s IT evolution journey to build the right skills and capabilities across the world, to be able to support Nestlé’s digitalisation and rapidly changing business needs,” he added.

Mr. Wright added that NGSI had been set up to provide among others, more data-driven analytics to best support their markets across the region. “Bengaluru has been selected as the location because of its reputation as a technology capital in Asia, recognised innovative capacity, talent availability and diversity, as well as proximity to many external resources that Nestlé’s IT function is already working with globally,” he added.

The company noted that this latest investment of opening an IT centre in India further demonstrated Nestlé S.A.’s continued commitment to India, where it had in the past set up a Nestlé Research and Development (R&D) centre at Manesar in Haryana that provided expertise in product innovation and development.