Neilsen eyes sizeable slice of Indian e-com pie

Neilsen, a global measurement and data analytics firm, has decided to increase its focus on Indian e-commerce market, a sector that has been gaining quick momentum in the last few years.

Neilsen, that traditionally tracked the FMCG space, currently has exclusive teams in the country to measure the e-com channels and understand consumer behaviours in depth. The firm also has a pool of around two lakh online customers in India who are willing to be part of the measurement exercise.

As per Kunal Gupta, Head, E-Com, South Asia at Nielsen, India is the most diverse in the entire world in terms of customer segments, behavioural patterns, product categorisation and micro markets. Many European countries are waiting to learn smart customer measurement practices from India.

Mr. Gupta told The Hindu that, “India is becoming the pioneers within Nielsen where other markers are looking at us to understand how they can improve their understanding of shoppers in their markets. We are closely working with many European countries on this regard. Some of the smart practices in measuring customer behaviours can be replicated in other geographies.”

Neilsen said it would focus on the full wallet of the consumers to get a 360 degree understanding of a range of things such as consumer profiles, buying patterns, products bought, the size of the spend, the time of shopping etc.

“We are looking at three broad areas of the e-com pyramid to understand the velocity at a great speed. By using big data methodology and deep analytics we are able to capture what consumers are buying, very passively, with their consent but without interrupting them,’’ he said.

Every second shopper in the online space is a new shopper and 1/3rd of the online shopping takes place through the night, as per Nielsen. Some 35% of the online shopping takes place between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. and 25% between 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. Sales start thinning down between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., but post 7 a.m. it starts picking up. “These are some of the interesting data we found and this ratio remains good across, festival sales, discount sales and non season sales,’’ added Mr. Gupta.

The New York-based measurement firm said in India it would focus on all metros and tier 1 towns with a population of 10 to 50 lakh. Neilsen’s recently launched E- Analytics solutions passively captures digital shoppers behaviour through an opt-in panel of 1,90,000 internet users spread across 52 cities, as per the company.