Need to double infra spending: Seth

DEA Secretary calls for private sector partnership; asserts economy on ‘very fast’ recovery path

India needs to double its infrastructure spending and the private sector must step up and partner with the government, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said on Monday, adding that the ministry was actively working on the Gati Shakti vision outlined by the Prime Minister.

Mr. Seth said that work was apace on operationalising the ₹111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline supplemented by the National Monetisation Plan that aims to raise ₹6 lakh crore. The two programmes, he said, were being coupled with the Gati Shakti vision so that there could be ‘seamless movement of goods, services and job opportunities’.

“That is one area we are particularly working on... with other ministries and States — how do we implement on the ground these two major plans with the overall vision of Gati Shakti,” Mr. Seth said at a meeting hosted by FICCI.

Asserting that the heightened pace of reforms during the last 18 months was aimed at spurring a bounceback in the economy, Mr. Seth said: “Now, we are really on the path of very fast recovery”.

Urging industry to partner on ideas for further reforms, particularly in infrastructure development, he said doubling the current infrastructure spending of 5%-6% of GDP was an imperative that could only be met through public private partnerships.

Credit concerns

Although the government had taken up ‘strong’ banking sector reforms and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code had yielded about ₹2.4 lakh crore of recoveries on bad loans, Mr. Seth expressed concern about tepid credit offtake trends.

“In the past 18 months, due to lack of private demand and investment demand, the credit offtake has been rather moderate. That’s an area that needs work,” the Secretary added.