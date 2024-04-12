Navrattan Group plans to introduce Green cement in India

April 12, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

Navrattan Group has announced plans to introduce green cement into the Indian market. ​​

”​​​The green cement will address the growing demand for sustainable building materials in India’s rapidly expanding construction sector,” Himansh Verma, founder, Navrattan Group, said in a statement.

“With the country’s infrastructure development reaching new heights, there is an urgent need for eco-friendly solutions that can meet both environmental and construction demands,” he said.

Green cement, also known as sustainable or eco-friendly cement, is an alternative to traditional Portland cement that significantly reduces carbon emissions and environmental impact associated with concrete production, the group said.

Unlike conventional cement manufacturing processes, which are energy-intensive and release large amounts of carbon dioxide, green cement utilises alternative materials and other production techniques to minimise its carbon footprint, it added.

​​By leveraging advanced technologies and sustainable manufacturing processes, the group said it had plans set new standards in the field of construction materials.