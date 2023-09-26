NABARD raises more than ₹1000 crore via social bonds

September 26, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) said it has issued its first rupee-denominated AAA rated social bonds with a total size of ₹1040.50 crore. The bonds issued privately to eligible institutional investors will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on September 29, 2023.

The face value of each bond is ₹1 lakh. The base issue size is ₹1,000 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹2000 crore.

NABARD said the issue received an overwhelming response from institutional investors, resulting in total bids of ₹8590.50 crore but ₹1040.50 crore was accepted at a coupon rate of 7.63%. The five-year-term bonds can be redeemed on 27 September 2028 with coupon payment taking place annually.