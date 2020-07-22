Business

Mylan gets DCGI nod for anti-TB drug pretomanid

Mylan on Wednesday said the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved its anti-tuberculosis drug pretomanid for conditional access under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme. Pretomanid has been developed by non-profit organisation TB Alliance and is part of a 3-drug, 6-month, all-oral regimen for treatment of pulmonary extensively drug-resistant TB and non-responsive multi drug-resistant TB. Initially, Mylan will make the drug available via a donation of 400 courses to the NTEP.

