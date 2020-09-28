Business

Muthoot Fincorp unveils NCD public issue

Muthoot Fincorp has unveiled a ₹200-crore public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD). The issue will close on October 23. It also has a greenshoe option of ₹200 crore. The issue has three tenor options — 27 months, 38 months and 60 months. The interest rate varies from 8.85% to 9.15% for monthly payments and 9.25 % to 9.6% for annual and cumulative interest payments. This issue is rated A Stable by CRISIL Ltd.Muthoot Fincorp has come out with six NCD public issues, aggregating to ₹1,940 crore, in the last six years and mobilised ₹1,639.81 crore.

