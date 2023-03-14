‘Mumbai airport sees over 4 million passengers in Feb.’

March 14, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), said it has seen more than 4 million passengers in February 2023, thus again surpassing the pre-COVID level passenger mark.

“The rise in passenger volume is led by growing demand for domestic leisure travel and various other segments of travel, across India as well as the continued passenger confidence in CSMIA,” the airport operator said in a statement.

The year 2023 started on a positive note, with CSMIA catering to around 4.5 million passengers in January.

CSMIA said it had catered to over 4 million passengers across 24,292 flights, which is 57% higher when compared to February 2022 flight movements.

Of the overall passenger movement, the airport witnessed approximately 75% domestic passenger traffic and the rest 25% was the share for international passengers.

Moreover, with 3.9 million passenger traffic recorded in February 2020, the airport has achieved a 2% growth over the pre-COVID levels.

On February 12, the overall domestic air passenger traffic touched 4,37,800 on 2,935 departures in a single day across India.

The uptick in air passenger movement is a positive sign and a testament to the nations trust and rising confidence in the safety standards and improved customer experience by CSMIA and the aviation industry alike.

Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi continue to hold the top spot as the three international destinations with highest passenger traffic through Mumbai, the airport operator said.

Similarly, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa continue to retain their position as the top three preferred domestic destinations.

CSMIA provides connectivity to 65 domestic and 47 international destinations for passengers.