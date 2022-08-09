MRF Q1 net skids 30% to ₹112 cr. on rising raw input costs

Revenue from operations jumped 36% to ₹5,599 crore

On Tuesday, the board of MRF approved raising of funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis aggregating to ₹100 crore in one or more tranches. | Photo Credit: Jaishankar P@Chennai

Revenue from operations jumped 36% to ₹5,599 crore

Tyre major MRF Ltd. has reported a more than 30% drop in standalone net profit for the first quarter to ₹112 crore following a sharp increase in raw material costs.

Revenue from operations jumped 36% to ₹5,599 crore while other income contracted to ₹34 crore from ₹92 crore, the firm said in a statement.

Total expenditure rose 37% to ₹5,481 crore, of which raw materials rise accounted for 26% at ₹4,043 crore. Other expenses rose to ₹918 crore from ₹723 crore.

Revenue from operations included a subsidy of ₹7.12 crore received from State governments.

MRF said that the economic crisis in Sri Lanka led to currency devaluation resulting in remeasurement loss of of ₹2.60 crore on consolidation of its wholly owned subsidiary MRF Lanka Pvt. Ltd.

On Tuesday, the board approved raising of funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis aggregating to ₹100 crore in one or more tranches.