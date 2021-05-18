Mphasis units to hire 800 in 3 countries

Mphasis announced plans to open development centres in Mexico, Costa Rica and Taiwan. Together, these new centres will create about 800 jobs in the next six months, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The facilities would focus on large-scale operations in application development, support, testing, operations and financial analysis, and offer nearshore services, it said.

CEO Nitin Rakesh said the company had seen ‘tremendous’ growth in the hi-tech business in recent years. “To enhance support to strategic clients, we have been investing not only in building deeper expertise but also in increasing geographical coverage in regions that are strategic for our clients, most notably Mexico, Costa Rica, and Taiwan.”

Expansion into these geographies will help the company access engineering talent nearshore, as per Elango R., president, North America - New Client Acquisition, Mphasis.