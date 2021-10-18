Business

MoS wants LIC to be on top among global insurance brands

Union Minister of State, Department of Financial Services, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad on Monday emphasised on prompt disposal of work by employees of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

He said this while interacting with the staff during his visit to the insurance company’s central office in Mumbai.

“In his address, he focussed on people and how they can be benefited,” LIC said in a statement.

Expressing satisfaction over the brand image of LIC, he said he desired to see LIC occupying the top position among global insurance brands, LIC added.


