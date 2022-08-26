Monster.com to upskill 3 lakh upcountry students in India

Fellowship programme aimed at scouting talent from the remotest corners

Fellowship programme aimed at scouting talent from the remotest corners

Bengaluru

Job site Monster.com on Friday said more than 3 lakh college students from across Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities in the country are expected to be trained and upskilled under a fellowship programme, as part of its early career training initiative.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com, said the objective of unveiling the programme was to scout talent from even the remotest corners of the country and bring them to the forefront of India Inc.

“Through this channel, we are offering students a fair chance to be recognised by top companies while giving organisations an opportunity to find the best talent,” he added.

The fellowship would be open to candidates between the ages of 17 and 25, who are currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate courses, Monster.com said.

Meanwhile, Zuno, Monster.com’s recently introduced platform for students and freshers to find paid internships and jobs, had already started placing interns with over 600 top enterprises in the country.