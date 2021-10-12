Business

M&M unveils Yuvo Tech+ range of tractors

Mahindra & Mahindra’s farm equipment division has announced the introduction of Yuvo Tech+ range of tractors. The tractors will be available in three models – Yuvo Tech+ 275(27.6 kW-37 HP), Yuvo Tech+ 405 (29.1kW 39 HP) and Yuvo Tech+ 415 (31.33 kW-42 HP), the company said.

These products will initially be available in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gujarat.

Hemant Sikka, president – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The new advanced mZip engine technology, transmission & hydraulics technology of Yuvo Tech+ makes it the most advanced tractor in its segment.”


