M&M unveils new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up LCV at ₹7.68 lakh

Venkat Srinivas ( right), Senior Vice President- Product Development Head, Commercial Vehicles, M&M Ltd. and Baneswar Banerjee, General Manager, Automotive Sector at the unveiling of Bolero MaXX pik-up in Chennai. | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday unveiled its latest light commercial vehicle MaXX Pik-Up, equipped with a host of features as the auto-major aims to boost market share in the segment.

The LCV has been introduced in the 2 to 3.5 tonne category and is priced from ₹7.68 lakh to ₹7.87 lakh (ex-showroom) pan-India.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. Senior Vice President, Venkat Srinivas said the vehicle is manufactured at the company's facility in Chakan near Pune, with 'significant investments' going into the product development.

"The vehicle is designed for intra-city application.. we have 43% market share in 2-3.5 tonne segment in southern region. We want to increase it..." he told reporters.

According to a company official, the total industry volume comprises 8,000 units in southern region in the 2 to 3.5 tonne category.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. Zonal Head Sales (South) Baneswar Banerjee said there is possibility of introducing new products in this platform, with much better payload, but declined to elaborate.

The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up comes with 1,300 kgs payload, offers 1,700 mm widest cargo in the segment and R15 tyres for improved loading.

To a query, Venkat Srinivas, who is also the Head-Product Development, Commercial Vehicles, Automotive division, said the vehicle comes with a host of features including service interval at every 20,000 kms, warranty of three years or one lakh kilometres, iMaxx technology offers comfort, safety and savings to customers.

The vehicle is offered in three variants priced at ₹7.68 lakh for base model, ₹7.72 lakh for the mid variant and ₹7.87 lakh for top-end, he said.

The company has tied-up with several financial institutions and the vehicle was available with a low down payment of ₹25,000.