GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

MM Forgings forays into EV space, plans ₹500 cr. investment

April 30, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Chennai

N Anand

Castings and forgings major MM Forgings Ltd., (MMF) plans to invest ₹500 crore, of which ₹100 crore will be in the Electric Vehicle (EV) space over the next 18 months, and will be funded by internal accruals and debt, said MD Vidyashankar Krishnan during an interaction.

MMF recently forayed into the EV space with the acquisition of start-up firm Abhinava Rizel Pvt. Ltd., to produce EV powertrain components for two-and three-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

“EV powertrain segment will emerge stronger in 10 years. We are aiming ₹1,000-2,000 crore revenue from the EV business alone in 7-10 years. We will achieve this by diversifying and refocusing on green energy and changing our product mix,” he said.

MMF also announced N. Srinivasan had stepped down as Chairman on March 31. He has been succeeded by Mr. Krishnan.

“After guiding us for more than 31 years, Mr. Srinivasan requested us to relieve him from the Chairman’s post due to falling health coupled with the completion of a second five year term as an independent director as of March,” Mr. Krishnan said.

“Mr. Srinivasan had tremendous foresight. He encouraged us, guided us and also cautioned us at times. He also sounded bullish about our entry into the EV space. Asked us to explore the alternative fuel market and to tap its export potential,” Mr. Krishnan said.

Related Topics

industrial production / company information / Electric vehicles

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.