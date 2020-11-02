Business

Microsoft’s India business net profit up by 62 % to Rs.625 cr

Microsoft Corporation, a research and development company, reported its India business revenues for financial year 2019-20 at ₹8,883 crore, a 22% jump over the previous year.

The company also posted a net profit of ₹625 crore during the same fiscal, marking a 62% increase compared to the previous fiscal, as per a report released by Tofler, a business intelligence platform.

During the period, Microsoft India’s total expenses stood at ₹7,967 crore.

