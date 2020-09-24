Business

MG Motor unveils premium SUV Gloster

MG Motor India on Thursday unveiled its premium sport utility vehicle (SUV) Gloster with first level autonomous driving features, including adaptive cruise control (ACC), automatic emergency braking (AEB), automatic parking assist and forward collision warning.

“We are beginning a new chapter in India’s auto sector today with the launch of its first autonomous (level 1) premium SUV,” said Rajeev Chaba, president and MD, MG Motor India.

“There are multiple scenarios wherein Gloster can sense and make decisions to improve your overall driving experience with advanced driver assistance system technology.” The company also opened pre-bookings for the vehicle with a down payment of ₹1 lakh, while the car will be introduced in the market in October when its price would also be announced.

