Business

MF scheme benefit now for all banks

The RBI has extended the benefits of the special liquidity facility for mutual fund scheme to all the banks, irrespective of whether they avail funding from the central bank or deploy their own resources under the scheme.

Some of the benefits for the loans extended under the scheme include classification of such investments under the ‘held to maturity’, such exposures not be reckoned under large exposure framework. Exposures under this facility will not be reckoned under the Large Exposure Framework and also exempted from banks’ capital market exposure limits. There are a number of mutual funds sponsored by banks, and these banks are providing liquidity support to the MFs from their own funds.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2020 10:20:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/mf-scheme-benefit-now-for-all-banks/article31475845.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY