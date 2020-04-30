MF scheme benefit now for all banks

The RBI has extended the benefits of the special liquidity facility for mutual fund scheme to all the banks, irrespective of whether they avail funding from the central bank or deploy their own resources under the scheme.
Some of the benefits for the loans extended under the scheme include classification of such investments under the ‘held to maturity’, such exposures not be reckoned under large exposure framework. Exposures under this facility will not be reckoned under the Large Exposure Framework and also exempted from banks’ capital market exposure limits. There are a number of mutual funds sponsored by banks, and these banks are providing liquidity support to the MFs from their own funds.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.