Mercedes-Benz unveils made-in-India S-Class

Mercedes-Benz India has rolled-out the all-new S-Class from the assembly lines of its production facility in Chakan, Pune at the price of ₹1.57 crore for S350 d and ₹1.62 crore for S 450 4MATIC.

The ‘Made in India’ all-new S-Class is ₹60,000 cheaper than the one which was imported as a completely built unit (CBU), Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said

“We are in particular overwhelmed with the tremendous response to the New Generation S-Class and to cater to the increased demand, we are now commencing the local production ahead of our planning. We are confident the locally made S-Class will continue to retain its high loyalty from our discerning customers in India, having an unmatched aspirational value,” Mr. Schwenk said.

He said the sudden recovery in demand has been a surprise and the company has been working to bring down the waiting period of 4 to 16 weeks during the festive season.

