Mercedes-Benz India to increase prices of models by up to 5% from January 1

December 07, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
A constant increase in input costs and increased logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall operational costs of the company, the automaker said.

Mercedes-Benz India has announced an upward revision in the price of its entire model range by up to 5% effective January 1 ,2023. 

“A constant increase in input costs and increased logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall operational costs of the company. This development has prompted Mercedes-Benz to upwardly revise the ex-showroom price of its model range, enabling a sustainable and profitable business,” the company said in a statement.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “To run a sustainable and profitable business for us and our franchise partners, a price correction is necessitated to offset the rising inflationary cost pressures.”

