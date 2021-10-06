Mercedes-Benz India quarterly sales almost doubles to 4,101 units

Mercedes-Benz India said its quarterly sales (July-September) increased 99% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 4,101 units.

In the January-September period, the company clocked 8,958 units, a growth of 79% (y-o-y), backed by a completely new product portfolio and resurgent customer sentiment, it said.

“The strong rebound in sales particularly in Q3 2021 retail, reflects the continuous V-shaped recovery witnessed since the pandemic-affected Q2, owing to the return of economic activities, a stable economy at large and an overall positive market outlook,” it said in a statement.

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We have built a strong order bank for most of our new and existing products and are striving hard to handover these cars to the customers on time. We expect the upcoming festive season to continue this sales momentum and create additional demand.”

“We already have crossed our 2020 numbers in the first nine months this year. Our product offensive for this year is far from over and the customers can expect some of the most exciting vehicles lined up for their India debut this quarter. We are cautiously optimistic with our sales outlook for the upcoming months,” he added.