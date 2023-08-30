HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MediBuddy raises $18 million

August 30, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

MediBuddy, a digital healthcare platform, said it has secured additional funding of $18 million from existing investors Quadria Capital, Lightrock, and TEAMFund.

A formidable portion of these funds would be channelled into strategic acquisitions and fortifying its existing offerings, the company said in a statement.

In a statement, Satish Kannan, co-founder and CEO of MediBuddy, said, “The additional funds will be critical in driving our strategic acquisition initiatives, further expanding our reach, and enhancing the depth and breadth of our services.”

“Our constant endeavour has been to make high-quality healthcare accessible to a billion people. This move further solidifies our stance as a market leader in the digital healthcare landscape,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.