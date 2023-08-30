MediBuddy raises $18 million

August 30, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

MediBuddy, a digital healthcare platform, said it has secured additional funding of $18 million from existing investors Quadria Capital, Lightrock, and TEAMFund.

A formidable portion of these funds would be channelled into strategic acquisitions and fortifying its existing offerings, the company said in a statement.

In a statement, Satish Kannan, co-founder and CEO of MediBuddy, said, “The additional funds will be critical in driving our strategic acquisition initiatives, further expanding our reach, and enhancing the depth and breadth of our services.”

“Our constant endeavour has been to make high-quality healthcare accessible to a billion people. This move further solidifies our stance as a market leader in the digital healthcare landscape,” he added.