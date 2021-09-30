Business

Maruti unveils AI-based virtual car assistant app

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday introduced an artificial intelligence-based 24x7 virtual car assistant app ‘S-Assist’ to help in post-purchase experience.

The application will be available free of cost for customers of cars sold via the company’s NEXA chain and provide multi-media content such as do-it-yourself videos, digital literature and workshop assistance via smartphones.

“We are proud to announce the launch of India’s first voice-enabled virtual car assistant, S-Assist, to strengthen the digital experience of our customers. S-Assist is a complimentary service which offers quick access to vehicle features, troubleshooting and driving tips on customers’ smartphones. It brings real-time information to customers for their vehicle-related queries,” said Partho Banerjee, senior executive director, service, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.


