Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for new Brezza

Country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki on Monday opened bookings for the new version of its compact SUV Brezza, slated to be unveiled by month end, for ₹11,000.

The new Brezza will come with an electric sunroof, 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, six airbags and ESP, and will be powered by Next-Gen Smart Hybrid K-Series Engine, the company said.

“Maruti Suzuki Brezza took the Indian market by storm with its launch in 2016,” said Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director (Marketing & Sales) “With over 7.5 lakh units sold in just 6 years, Brezza commands a strong market share in the compact SUV segment in the country,” he added.

“Matching the changing aspirations of young Indians, who want a vehicle that reflects their personalities, All-New Hot and Techy Brezza is a stylishly tech-enabled compact SUV that will surpass the expectations of our evolved customers,” Mr. Srivastava said. “We are confident that the All-New Hot and Techy Brezza too will rule Indian roads and win over the hearts of Indian customers,” he added.

Chief Technical Officer (Engineering) CV Raman said that Brezza was the first product which was conceptualised, designed and developed in India by Maruti Suzuki.

The entry of the new Brezza is expected to disrupt the already competitive compact SUV segment, which saw the unveiling of the Venue facelift from Hyundai last week. Other strong competitors in the segment are Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 300.