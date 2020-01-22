Maruti crosses five lakh in sales of BS-VI compliant units

Ahead of new BS-VI emission norms kicking in April onwards, the country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said it had achieved cumulative sales of 500,000 BS-VI compliant vehicles.

“This achievement reaffirms the growth potential of new engines and technologies in India,” Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said in a statement.

Currently, ten vehicle models from the company’s stable, including the Baleno, Alto 800, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, XL 6, S-presso, Celerio and Eeco, come with BS-VI compliant petrol engines.

These models contribute nearly 75% of the company’s petrol volumes. As per a 2018 Supreme Court order, sale and registration of BS-IV compliant vehicles must end by March 31, 2020. After this date, vehicle makers will only be able to sell BS-VI compliant vehicles.

“Early introduction of the BS-VI compliant engine in our popular models represents our commitment to the government’s vision for clean and green environment,” Mr. Ayukawa added.