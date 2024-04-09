GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maruti adds 1 lakh unit capacity at Manesar plant

April 09, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. on Tuesday commissioned another vehicle assembly line at its Manesar facility, thus adding capacity of 100,000 units per annum.

This assembly line has been added to the existing Plant-A of the 3 manufacturing plants at Manesar. With this, the total manufacturing capability at Manesar will go up to 900,000 vehicles per annum, the company said in a statement.

Several best-selling vehicles like Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Wagon R, Dzire, S-Presso, Ciaz and Celerio are manufactured at this facility.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said, “We aim to nearly double our capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years and this capacity addition of 100,000 vehicles per year is a step towards this goal. It will help us serve our customers faster and enhance our overall capability to manufacture up to 23.5 lakh units per annum.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.