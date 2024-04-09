Maruti adds 1 lakh unit capacity at Manesar plant

April 09, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Mumbai

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. on Tuesday commissioned another vehicle assembly line at its Manesar facility, thus adding capacity of 100,000 units per annum.

This assembly line has been added to the existing Plant-A of the 3 manufacturing plants at Manesar. With this, the total manufacturing capability at Manesar will go up to 900,000 vehicles per annum, the company said in a statement.

Several best-selling vehicles like Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Wagon R, Dzire, S-Presso, Ciaz and Celerio are manufactured at this facility.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said, “We aim to nearly double our capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years and this capacity addition of 100,000 vehicles per year is a step towards this goal. It will help us serve our customers faster and enhance our overall capability to manufacture up to 23.5 lakh units per annum.”