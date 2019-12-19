Mars launches IAMS branded dog food in India

Mars Petcare, with brands like Pedigree and Whiskas, has launched its premium pet nutrition brand, IAMS, for dogs, in India.

IAMS offers people with pets a range of tailored nutritional solutions based on breed, size and the pet’s age.

Available at pet specialty channels in major cities and e-commerce websites across India, IAMS will retail at a price range of ₹600 to ₹4,000 as per different dog and pack sizes.

The brand currently has four variants in the market – for puppies and adult dogs across the small and medium breeds and large breeds.

Ganesh Ramani, general manager, Mars Pet Nutrition India, said, “IAMS has been a successful brand in Mars portfolio globally and our vision is to give pet parents in India nutritional solutions as per their pets’ needs. Our aim is to be present in more than 30 cities that have the highest pet ownership in India by the end of 2020.”

IAMS product range has been developed by nutritionists and veterinarians and the brand aims to leverage its global supply chain capabilities to ensure a consistent availability of IAMS products in India.