Ujjivan IPO subscribed 166 times

The IPO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, which closed for subscription on Wednesday, was subscribed 165.7 times, with bids received for 2,053 crore equity shares as against 12.4 crore equity shares on offer in the price band of ₹36-₹37.

The category reserved for high net worth investors was subscribed a massive 486 times with bids received for 1,330 crore equity shares, as against 2.74 crore shares on offer.

The segment reserved for institutional investors was subscribed nearly 114 times while that for retail investors was subscribed a little over 50 times. Total worth of bids received was nearly ₹76,000 crore.

Incidentally, with such a high quantum if over subscription, the issue overtook IRCTC to become the most subscribed issue of 2019.

The anchor allocation of the issue saw entities like Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, CX Partners, Aberdeen, Goldman Sachs along with various mutual funds being allocated shares.