TVS Motor Q2 net jumps 29% to ₹234 crore

K N.Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor. File   | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

TVS Motor Company on Thursday posted a 29.19% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹234.37 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹181.41 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹6,483.42 for the second quarter as compared with ₹5,254.36 in the year-earlier period, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

For the six months ended September 30, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹219.65 crore.


