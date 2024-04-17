Stock markets to remain closed today for Ram Navami

April 17, 2024 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Wednesday, April 17, for Ram Navami. Trading will resume on Thursday, April 18.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.56% to 22,147.90 while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.62% to 72,943.68, extending losses to a third straight session as receding bets of early U.S. rate cuts and worries over the conflict in the Middle East weighed.

The Indian rupee weakened 0.10% versus the U.S. dollar to a record closing low of 83.5350, weighed down by a selloff in risky assets.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 99.95 rupees, with the yield up 1 bps at 7.1860%, amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and worries over the U.S. interest rate outlook.