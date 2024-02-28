GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stock markets stay flat amid highly volatile trade

Derivatives expiry on Thursday fuelled volatility in the domestic market, traders said

February 28, 2024 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The BSE benchmark climbed 305.09 points or 0.42% to settle at 73,095.22 on Tuesday. The Nifty ended 76.30 points or 0.34% up at 22,198.35. File.

| Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the trade on an optimistic note on February 28 but later quoted flat in a highly volatile trade amid mixed global market cues.

Derivatives expiry on Thursday also fuelled volatility in the domestic market, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 83.06 points to 73,178.28 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 27.95 points to 22,226.30. But, later both the benchmark indices were oscillating between highs and lows.

Among the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Wipro and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul quoted with gains while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower.

The U.S. markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

"Market is likely to be in a range-bound zone in the near term. The present range-bound consolidation phase is likely to continue for some time in the absence of strong positive or negative triggers," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark climbed 305.09 points or 0.42% to settle at 73,095.22 on Tuesday. The Nifty ended 76.30 points or 0.34% up at 22,198.35.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.40% to $83.30 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,509.16 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

