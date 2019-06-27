Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty above 11,850

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade today, tracking positive cues from global markets ahead of the G-20 summit.

The 30-share index was trading 88.07 points, or 0.22%, higher at 39,680.15 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 25.20 points, or 0.21%, up at 11,872.75.

In the previous session on June 26, the BSE gauge finished 157.14 points, or 0.40%, higher at 39,592.08, and the broader NSE Nifty jumped 51.10 points, or 0.43%, to 11,847.55.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Axis Bank, M&M, L&T, NTPC, Maruti and HUL, rising up to 1.43% .

While, TechM, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto, RIL, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel fell up to 1.14 per cent.

According to experts, equities are rallying globally as investors hope for progress in U.S.-China trade talks at the G-20 summit scheduled to be held in Osaka, Japan, on June 28-29.

Elsewhere in Asian, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading significantly higher in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth ₹106.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of ₹51.47 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on June 27.

On the currency front, the Indian Rupee depreciated 15 paise to 69.30 against the U.S. Dollar.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.35% to 65.46 per barrel.