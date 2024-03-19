GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty tank in early trade amid weak Asian markets, foreign fund outflows

Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

March 19, 2024 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in-tandem with weak Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.

Also, investors turned cautious ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision this week.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 420.56 points to 72,327.86 after opening on a weak note. The NSE Nifty declined 126.35 points to 21,929.35.

From the Sensex basket, Tata Consultancy Services, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Maruti Suzuki India, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were the major laggards.

Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were quoting lower.

The Wall Street ended in the positive territory on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,051.09 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"Markets' attention now shifts to the Fed's meeting outcome on March 20," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.14 per cent to USD 86.77 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 104.99 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 72,748.42 on Monday. The NSE Nifty went up 32.35 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 22,055.70.

Related Topics

market and exchange

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.