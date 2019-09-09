Sensex rises 164 points; Nifty reclaims 11,000-level

The BSE benchmark Sensex ended 164 points higher, driven by gains in financial and auto stocks amid positive cues from other Asian markets.

After opening on a negative note, the 30-share index rebounded 460 points from the day’s low of 36,784.47 to settle 163.68 points, or 0.44%, higher at 37,145.45. It hit an intra-day high of 37,244.08.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 56.85 points, or 0.52%, to close at 11,003.05. During the day, the index touched a peak of 11,028.85 and low of 10,889.80.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, Maruti, L&T, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, SBI, ONGC, HDFC and Hero MotoCorp, rising up to 4.47%.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Infosys, TechM, Bajaj Auto and TCS fell up to 1.50%.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Nikkei and Kospi settled in the green, while Hang Seng ended in the red.

Exchanges in Europe were also trading on a mixed note in their respective early sessions.

The Indian rupee appreciated by 4 paise (intra-day) to trade at 71.67 per U.S. dollar.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.80% higher at $62.03 per barrel.