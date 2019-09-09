Markets

Sensex rises 164 points; Nifty reclaims 11,000-level

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai. The BSE benchmark Sensex ended 164 points higher, driven by gains in financial and auto stocks amid positive cues from other Asian markets.

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai. The BSE benchmark Sensex ended 164 points higher, driven by gains in financial and auto stocks amid positive cues from other Asian markets.   | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

more-in

The Indian rupee appreciated by 4 paise (intra-day) to trade at 71.67 per U.S. dollar

The BSE benchmark Sensex ended 164 points higher, driven by gains in financial and auto stocks amid positive cues from other Asian markets.

After opening on a negative note, the 30-share index rebounded 460 points from the day’s low of 36,784.47 to settle 163.68 points, or 0.44%, higher at 37,145.45. It hit an intra-day high of 37,244.08.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 56.85 points, or 0.52%, to close at 11,003.05. During the day, the index touched a peak of 11,028.85 and low of 10,889.80.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, Maruti, L&T, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, SBI, ONGC, HDFC and Hero MotoCorp, rising up to 4.47%.

Sensex rises 164 points; Nifty reclaims 11,000-level
 

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Infosys, TechM, Bajaj Auto and TCS fell up to 1.50%.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Nikkei and Kospi settled in the green, while Hang Seng ended in the red.

Exchanges in Europe were also trading on a mixed note in their respective early sessions.

The Indian rupee appreciated by 4 paise (intra-day) to trade at 71.67 per U.S. dollar.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.80% higher at $62.03 per barrel.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Business Markets
financial markets
market and exchange
financing and stock offering
stock exchanges
stocks
stock activity
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 15, 2019 8:58:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/sensex-rises-164-pts-nifty-reclaims-11000-level/article29374779.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY