GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty tumble over 1% due to selling in Reliance, bank stocks

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Wipro, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and UltraTech Cement were the biggest laggards

February 28, 2024 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 790.34 points or 1.08% to settle at 72,304.88. File.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 790.34 points or 1.08% to settle at 72,304.88. File. | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

Benchmark Sensex tanked more than 1% while Nifty declined below the 22,000 level on February 28 pulled down by selling in heavyweight Reliance Industries and bank stocks amid weak global market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 790.34 points or 1.08% to settle at 72,304.88. During the day, it tanked 872.93 points or 1.19% to a low of 72,222.29.

The Nifty slumped 247.20 points or 1.11% to settle at 21,951.15.

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Wipro, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and UltraTech Cement were the biggest laggards.

Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul settled with gains while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading mostly lower. The U.S. markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

The BSE benchmark climbed 305.09 points or 0.42% to settle at 73,095.22 on Tuesday. The Nifty ended 76.30 points or 0.34% up at 22,198.35.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.90% to %82.90 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,509.16 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

stocks / stock activity / stock exchanges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.