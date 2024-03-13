Sensex, Nifty trade higher in early trade

March 13, 2024 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on March 13 amid firm global market trends and continuous foreign fund inflows. Also, heavy buying in ITC added to the overall positive momentum in the equity market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 384.79 points to 74,052.75 in early trade. The Nifty advanced 111.05 points to 22,446.75.

From the Sensex pack, ITC jumped the most by more than 6% per cent. British multinational BAT PLC on March 12 said it plans to sell up to 3.5% stake in India's ITC Limited to institutional investors through a block trade.

Wipro, Nestle, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the other major gainers from the 30-share pack. Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Steel, and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Hong Kong traded in the green, while Tokyo and Shanghai quoted lower. The U.S. markets ended with significant gains on March 12. “Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹73.12 crore on Tuesday,” according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.50% to $82.33 a barrel.

India's industrial production growth slowed to 3.8% in January, while the February retail inflation at 5.09% remained within the Reserve Bank's comfort zone for the sixth straight month, according to the latest government data.

The BSE benchmark ended 165.32 points or 0.22% higher at 73,667.96 on Tuesday. The Nifty ended flat at 22,335.70, up 3.05 points or 0.01%.