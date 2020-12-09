Markets

Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks on vaccine hopes

Benchmark stock indices on Wednesday rose to new record highs buoyed by hopes of early approvals for COVID-19 vaccines and sustained buying interest from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in banking and energy stocks.

Analysts, however, urged discretion, cautioning investors that the market may be headed for a phase of consolidation.

The BSE Sensex rose to an intraday peak of 46,164, up 555 points, before settling at a record closing high of 46,104, a gain of 495 points or 1.09%.

Top Sensex gainers included Asian Paints, up 3.37%, Kotak Bank up 2.67%, Axis Bank up 2.19%, HDFC Bank up 2.15% and Infosys up 1.85%.

Similarly, NSE Nifty 50 rose 136.15, or 1.02%, to an all-time high of 13,529.10.

The top gainers included UPL up 4.59%, Asian Paints up 3.65%, IOC up 3.29%, Kotak Bank up 2.66% and HDFC Bank up 2.34%.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2020 10:42:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/sensex-nifty-scale-new-peaks-on-vaccine-hopes/article33292566.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY