GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty scale fresh record highs; rise for fourth day in a row

Sensex climbed 66.14 points or 0.09% to settle at an all-time high of 73,872.29. Nifty rose by 27.20 points or 0.12% to close at a lifetime high of 22,405.60 points.

March 04, 2024 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank were the biggest gainers.

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank were the biggest gainers. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed at new record levels on March 4 in a highly volatile trade driven by gains in energy and bank shares and a rally in Asian markets.

Extending its rally to the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 66.14 points or 0.09% to settle at an all-time high of 73,872.29. During the day, it jumped 183.98 points or 0.24% to 73,990.13.

The Nifty rose by 27.20 points or 0.12% to close at a lifetime high of 22,405.60 points. During the day, it hit an all-time high level of 22,440.90.

ALSO READ
India accounts for 40% of all digital payments in the world: RBI governor

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank were the biggest gainers. JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Infosys and Titan were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the green. European markets were trading on a mixed note. The U.S. markets ended with gains on March 1. Global rating agency Moody's on Monday raised India's growth forecast for 2024 calendar year to 6.8%, from 6.1% estimated earlier, on the back of 'stronger-than-expected' economic data of 2023 and fading global economic headwinds.

In a special trading session on March 2, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 60.80 points or 0.08% to reach its all-time closing high of 73,806.15. The Nifty went up by 39.65 points or 0.18% to settle at a new closing high of 22,378.40.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.30% to $83.80 a barrel.

“Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹81.87 crore on Saturday,” according to exchange data.

Related Topics

financial markets / market and exchange / stocks / stock exchanges / economy, business and finance / business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.