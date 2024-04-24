GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sensex, Nifty climb on firm trend in global markets

The indices witnessed some selling pressure towards the fag-end of the session that erased some initial gains

April 24, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Commuters walk in front of the Bombay Stock Exchange building. File.

Commuters walk in front of the Bombay Stock Exchange building. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ticked higher for the fourth straight session on April 24, helped by buying in metal and commodity stocks amid a positive trend in global equities.

However, intense selling pressure on telecom, IT and tech counters capped the upside, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 114.49 points or 0.16% to settle at 73,852.94. During the day, it jumped 383.16 points or 0.51% to 74,121.61.

The NSE Nifty advanced 34.40 points or 0.15% to 22,402.40.

The indices witnessed some selling pressure towards the fag-end of the session that erased some initial gains.

From the Sensex basket, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Titan were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory.

European markets were trading mostly with gains. Wall Street ended with gains on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.35% to $88.11 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,044.54 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark ended 89.83 points or 0.12% higher at 73,738.45 on Tuesday. Trimming most of its early gains, the NSE Nifty ended 31.60 points or 0.14% up at 22,368.

