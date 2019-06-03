Sensex jumps over 200 points ahead of RBI policy meet

The benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 200 points in early trade on Monday driven by gains in financial stocks ahead of the Reserve Bank’s bi-monthly policy review.

The 30-share index was trading 203.82 points, or 0.51%, higher at 39,918.02. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty spurted 48.35 points, or 0.41%, to 11,971.15.

In the previous session on Friday, the Sensex settled 117.77 points, or 0.30%, lower at 39,714.20, and the Nifty settled lower by 23.10 points, or 0.19%, at 11,922.80.

Top Sensex gainers in early session Monday include Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, HUL, HDFC twins, PowerGrid, TCS and Bajaj Finance, rising up to 3% while ONGC, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, SBI, M&M and RIL fell up to 1.77%.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is slated to announce its bi-monthly policy on Thursday. The central bank had cut the short-term lending rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points each in its last two policy reviews.

The MPC, headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, will meet for three days beginning June 3 to firm up the second bi-monthly monetary policy of the fiscal.

According to experts, the Reserve Bank may go for another round of rate cut, third in a row, on Thursday to prop up the economic growth which dropped to a five-year low in the final quarter of 2018-19.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought equity worth ₹676.15 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of ₹394.09 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a weak note in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the rupee also appreciated 24 paise to 69.45 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 1.13% lower at 61.29 per barrel.